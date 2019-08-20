Straight Up Steve Austin Ratings Tick Down In Week Two

– The ratings for Straight Up Steve Austin predictably slipped a bit in its second week. Monday night’s episode on USA Network brought in a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.078 million viewers, down 11% and 15% from last week’s 0.48 demo rating and 1.211 million viewers. The numbers were pretty typical for a second episode of a new series, which often fall 15% to 20% as curious casual viewers drop off.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #7 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. #1 went to the NFL preseason game (0.89 demo rating, 3.011 million viewers) followed by Raw.