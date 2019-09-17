Straight Up Steve Austin Takes Ratings Hit, But Viewership Up in Week Five

– The latest episode of Straight Up Steve Austin got slammed in the ratings by the end of Monday Night Football, even as overall viewership was up. Monday night’s episode, which featured county singer Trace Adkins, scored a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 879,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 14% in ratings but up 5% in total audience from last week’s 0.36 rating and audience of 841,000.

The reason for this is that while the show dropped in most of Monday Night Football’s core demographics, the 50+ audience and younger women audiences both improved. Either way, the demo rating was the worst yet for the show while the audience only beat last week’s.

The episode ranked #16 among cable originals last night per Showbuzz Daily. As noted in the Raw ratings report, Monday Night Football game (4.12 demo rating/11.797 million viewers), the MNF Kickoff show (2.01/6.573 million), and the post-game SportsCenter (1.38/3.334 million) led the way.