wrestling / News
Straight Up Steve Austin Takes Ratings Hit in Week Four
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The loss of viewers for Raw hit its follow-up too, as Straight Up Steve Austin slipped in the ratings this week. The fourth episode of the Steve Austin-led reality show brought in a 0.39 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 841,000 viewers, down 11% and 24% from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.097 million viewers. The rating matched the 0.39 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest to date, dipping below the 987,000 for week two.
Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #14 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories