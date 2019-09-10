Straight Up Steve Austin Takes Ratings Hit in Week Four

– The loss of viewers for Raw hit its follow-up too, as Straight Up Steve Austin slipped in the ratings this week. The fourth episode of the Steve Austin-led reality show brought in a 0.39 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 841,000 viewers, down 11% and 24% from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.097 million viewers. The rating matched the 0.39 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest to date, dipping below the 987,000 for week two.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #14 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily.