Strap Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a strap match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA and is the go-home show for NXT No Mercy:

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Butch vs. Joe Coffey

* Strap Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

* Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov sign the contract for their No Mercy match