Strap Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 9-26-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a strap match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA and is the go-home show for NXT No Mercy:

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals: Butch vs. Joe Coffey
* Strap Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak
* Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy
* Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport
* Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov sign the contract for their No Mercy match

