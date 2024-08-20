wrestling / News
Strap Match Set For WWE Bash In Berlin
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will run it back in a strap match at WWE Bash In Berlin. Monday night’s show saw Punk cut a promo on McIntyre, noting that he had spoken to Adam Pearce about a match at the August 31st PPV. McIntyre came down to the ring and accepted the challenge. The two then nearly came to blows but ultimately avoided the brawl.
Bash In Berlin will air live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Raw.
Did CM Punk get the bracelet back?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/61n2L1CCDo
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024
