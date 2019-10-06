Trish Stratus and Lita on Rise of Women in WWE, How Becky Lynch Deserves All Her Success and Accolades

– Instinct Culture and Denise Salcedo interviewed WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita at the blue carpet event for Friday Night Smackdown in Los Angeles. They discussed the rise of the women’s movement in WWE, the success of Becky Lynch as a top star, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat.

Trish Stratus on the women’s revolution in WWE: “Oh my god. It’s amazing. It’s really a dream come true because it really is everything we hoped would happen one day. We didn’t get it, but it’s almost like it came to fruition, all our wishes.”

Lita on what it’s like now: “Yeah, I mean, it’s about time. It was nice, the stuff that we [her and Trish] got to do in there, but it was a little bit of some isolated incidents going throughout our career. And to see those women going out there and killing it every night, not only in the WWE, but in sports around the world, it’s really nice to see.

Trish Stratus on importance of continuing to push the women with Smackdown on FOX: “Oh, it’s so important, and we feel really blessed to be part of that foundation. And now to watch it grow, it’s more eyeballs, it’s more awareness, and it’s just more people just getting to know this side of wrestling.”

Lita on the subject: “Super important to see more women all the time because that’s what the fans are calling for, and it’s so great to see that you have no choice but to put the women out in front because that’s what we want to see. And we’re definitely sitting back watching them do their thing.”

Stratus on Becky Lynch: “Oh, it’s about time. She is just like one of the hardest working people. She deserves it, the main — the bottom line is she’s super talented. She deserves every accolade she’s had, and to be here, it’s been a nice journey to see that she’s really worked for it, and she’s earned her spot.”

Lita on her support for Becky Lynch: “Just you explaining Becky’s rise made me feel emotional. I’ve been such a supporter of her from early on and have a really close relationship [with her] and I know how hard she’s worked and watching her rise and seeing her, I’m like she’s really doing it, it’s awesome.”

