Undertaker Talks The Streak in Sneak Peek For Undertaker: The Last Ride
May 10, 2020
The new docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride premieres its first episode tonight, and a sneak peek has the Dead Man talking about The Streak. You can see the video below of Undertaker and Triple H both talking about how hard it is to perform after a long time away from the ring, with Taker discussing how returning yearly for his WrestleMania streak led to a lot of wear and tear on him.
The episode debuts tonight on the Network immediately following Money In The Bank.
