Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey Image Credit: WWE

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 26
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 28
Monday Night Raw (8/29/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Goldberg, The Miz and guest host Grayson Waller)
WWE NXT (9/27/22)

Thursday, Sept. 29
This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 30
Best of WWE: The Extreme
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 1
WWE Main Event (9/12/22)
ICW Fight Club #235
PROGRESS Chapter 141

Sunday, Oct. 2
Friday Night SmackDown (9/2/22)**

