Triple H Announces Streaming Details For AAA Triplemania XXXIII

In a post on Twitter, WWE CCO Triple H announced that AAA Triplemania XXXIII will stream on Youtube next month. The event is set to take place on August 16.

He wrote: “[AAA] is on fire. Last night in Mexico City…Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … [Dominik Mysterio] is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready?”

The main event of the show will see El Hijo del Vikingo defend against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio.