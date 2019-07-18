Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen

While the overall attendance for the event is said to be good, the news for the streaming audience for AEW Fight for the Fallen isn’t as great as it was for Double or Nothing or Fyter Fest. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show’s buys on FITE TV were down, although the revenue on FITE was about the same as Fyter Fest since there was a higher price for this event. There was a higher price because the added revenue would go to charity.

B/R Live numbers were down between 10-14%, depending on the category, in live viewership. Multiple factors could be blamed. One could be the fact that AEW ran an event only two weeks after Fyter Fest. While another could be the competition from WWE in the form of EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show on the WWE Network, as well as AXS TV’s coverage of the NJPW G1 Climax 29 tournament.

However, the B/R Live audience was said to be consistent from the beginning to the end, as it never changed by more than around 500. There were 18,000 new subscriptions to the service that day, a number that officials were reportedly happy with. B/R Live executives were said to be “pleasantly caught off-guard” by the success of the last two AEW shows and the PPV numbers from Double or Nothing, especially with the increase in subscriptions every show. As noted, Double or Nothing drew about 39,000 PPV TV buys and 109,000 total mininum including international and streaming numbers.