Street Fight Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a Street Fight to tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa in said Street Fight. In addition, they have confirmed the previously-teased match between Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Street Fight: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green

* Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day

* Elias vs. Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight

* Brock Lesnar and Omos go face-to-face

* Edge calls out Finn Balor