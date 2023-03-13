wrestling / News

Street Fight Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw SF Image Credit: WWE

WWE has added a Street Fight to tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa in said Street Fight. In addition, they have confirmed the previously-teased match between Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Street Fight: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
* Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green
* Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day
* Elias vs. Bronson Reed
* Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight
* Brock Lesnar and Omos go face-to-face
* Edge calls out Finn Balor

