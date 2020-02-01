Street Fight Announced For NXT Takeover: Portland, Updated Card

In the latest edition of WWE Now, it was announced that Dakota Kai will battle Tegan Nox in a street fight at NXT Takeover: Portland. The two fought on the latest episode of NXT this past Wednesday, where Nox won in under five minutes. The event happens on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Here’s the updated card:

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca BelAir

* NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

* Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor