wrestling / News
Street Fight Announced For NXT Takeover: Portland, Updated Card
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
In the latest edition of WWE Now, it was announced that Dakota Kai will battle Tegan Nox in a street fight at NXT Takeover: Portland. The two fought on the latest episode of NXT this past Wednesday, where Nox won in under five minutes. The event happens on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Here’s the updated card:
* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca BelAir
* NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne
* Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
More Trending Stories
- Tom Lawlor On His Match With Killer Kross at MLW: FIGHTLAND: ‘I’m Going to Outclass Him’
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jon Moxley Says Every Day Has Been A Vacation Because He Gets To Wrestle For A Living
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops