wrestling / News
Street Fight Announced For Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling
March 19, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a street fight for the Knockouts title on this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Tasha Steelz will defend against former champion Mickie James.
Steelz wrote on Twitter: “Street fight with the #HoodBish…. I ain’t holding back either!!!”
James added: “An all out WAR!!!!”
This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@RealTSteelz vs @MickieJames in a Street Fight! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/DPOSPihfn4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
- Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match