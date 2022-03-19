wrestling / News

Street Fight Announced For Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced a street fight for the Knockouts title on this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Tasha Steelz will defend against former champion Mickie James.

Steelz wrote on Twitter: “Street fight with the #HoodBish…. I ain’t holding back either!!!

James added: “An all out WAR!!!!

