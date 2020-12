Street Fight For Tag Team Titles Added To Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced that NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will defend against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a street fight on Wednesday’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Way hosts “A Very Gargano Christmas.”

* Bronson Reed returns

* Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor look back at NXT Takeover 31

* Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Jake Atlas

* Street Fight for NXT Tag Team Titles: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (c) vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain