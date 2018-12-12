wrestling / News
Street Fight, Lio Rush Return Set For 205 Live Next Week
– WWE has announced a match and return for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Akira Towawa and The Brian Kendrick will team up to face Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher in a Street Fight. In addition, Lio Rush will make his return to the brand after making time for his management of Bobby Lashley.
The show airs Wednesday on WWE Network.
It'll be a street fight NEXT WEEK on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/xLL9mWH2dJ
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) December 13, 2018
I’ve let my kids prance around and have their fun. They must have thought they were safe. Time to turn things up a notch and show the world exactly why i am the right man, at the right place, at the right time. #ICameToCollect #Lio5Live @WWE @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/HXvYtobyqJ
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 13, 2018