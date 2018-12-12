Street Fight, Lio Rush Return Set For 205 Live Next Week

– WWE has announced a match and return for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Akira Towawa and The Brian Kendrick will team up to face Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher in a Street Fight. In addition, Lio Rush will make his return to the brand after making time for his management of Bobby Lashley.

The show airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

It'll be a street fight NEXT WEEK on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/xLL9mWH2dJ — 205Live (@WWE205Live) December 13, 2018