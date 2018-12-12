Quantcast

 

Street Fight, Lio Rush Return Set For 205 Live Next Week

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live 12-19-18

– WWE has announced a match and return for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Akira Towawa and The Brian Kendrick will team up to face Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher in a Street Fight. In addition, Lio Rush will make his return to the brand after making time for his management of Bobby Lashley.

The show airs Wednesday on WWE Network.

