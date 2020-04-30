wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian, Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has set a Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian match, a street fight and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. During tonight’s episode, the following matches were announced:

* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian
* MJF returns

