wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian, Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has set a Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian match, a street fight and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. During tonight’s episode, the following matches were announced:
* Street Fight: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley vs. Kazarian
* MJF returns
Next week on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Xmd64fXfec
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Marty Scurll On ROH Cancelling Their Shows Due to COVID-19, Says They Test-Filmed Empty Arena Matches
- Jim Cornette Discusses The Velveteen Dream Denying That He Sent Explicit Photo To A Minor
- Jim Cornette Takes Shots at Joey Ryan Over Comments About Vader Taking Liberties, Vader’s Son Responds
- WWE Hit With More Class Action Lawsuits, Two Specifically Mention Saudi Arabia Controversy & Wrestlers Being Held ‘Hostage’ By Saudi Government