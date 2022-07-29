wrestling / News
Street Fight & More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a street fight and more. Impact announced the following matches on Thursday night’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* Derby City Street Fight: PCO vs. Doc Gallows
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
.@Myers_Wrestling is STILL doing everything he can to duck @bhupindergujj4r.. but he can't duck @Taurusoriginal NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Tuj4Oaa8x7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2022
