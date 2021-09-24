Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show, featuring a street fight and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrisey.

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Laredo Kid vs. the debuting Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel.

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Influence vs. Jordynn Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Rhino Violent by Design his answer

* Scott D’Amore visits Swinger’s Paradise