Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s show, featuring a street fight and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrisey.
* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Laredo Kid vs. the debuting Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel.
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Influence vs. Jordynn Grace & Rachael Ellering
* Rhino Violent by Design his answer
* Scott D’Amore visits Swinger’s Paradise
