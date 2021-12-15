wrestling / News

Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s NXT, including a street fight between longtime rivals. You can see the announced matches below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

