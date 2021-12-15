wrestling / News
Street Fight & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s NXT, including a street fight between longtime rivals. You can see the announced matches below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!#StreetFight @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/jtWdrBqgYM
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE
- Honky Tonk Man Reveals How He Dealt With Ultimate Warrior Being Too Rough in the Ring
- Eric Bischoff On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Hardy Potentially Joining AEW
- Hannibal Comments On Stabbing Incident, Says He Had No Indication Referee Was Legitimately Hurt