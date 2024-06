WWE has announced a Street Fight and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following was announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network and is the final show before NXT Heatwave:

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez face-off

* New Catch Republic vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright