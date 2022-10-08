Street Fight Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping In Albany

Impact Wrestling has announced a street fight between Moose and Sami Callihan for tonight’s TV taping in Albany. The event happens at the Albany Armory and will air on AXS TV at a future date.

