wrestling / News

Street Fight Takes Place Following WWE Smackdown

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Shillelagh Match Image Credit: WWE

A street fight took place following last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a street fight in the post-show dark match, which saw McIntyre take out both Butch and Ridge Holland when they tried to get involved.

McIntyre and Sheamus will face off in a Shillelagh Match on next week’s show to determine the Undisputed WWE Universal Chmapionship challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle.

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

