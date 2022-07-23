Street Fight Takes Place Following WWE Smackdown

A street fight took place following last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a street fight in the post-show dark match, which saw McIntyre take out both Butch and Ridge Holland when they tried to get involved.

McIntyre and Sheamus will face off in a Shillelagh Match on next week’s show to determine the Undisputed WWE Universal Chmapionship challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle.