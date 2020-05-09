Street Profits and Viking Raiders Debate Who Is The Better Team On Twitter

After the Viking Raiders defeated the Street Profits on Monday’s episode of RAW, the two teams are trading shots at each other on Twitter.

Erik wrote: “Street Profits, anything you can do we can do better.”

Montez Ford replied: “You might have a point @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE. You guys are waaay more BETTER at losing the RAW TAG TITLES than us.”

Ivar said: “Well, we have won more titles than you two, all around the world… we can beat you guys at anything. Ax tossing, Feast Eating, Boat Rowing, Combat, Cartwheels, and People Tossing.”

Erik added: “We’re also better at: Archery. Sword fighting. Body Slamming. Face Painting. Raiding. And World Domination.”

You might have a point @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE You guys are waaay more BETTER at losing the RAW TAG TITLES than us… https://t.co/QlvmtZxd6L pic.twitter.com/NUoCFOlpdO — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) May 9, 2020