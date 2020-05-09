wrestling / News
Street Profits and Viking Raiders Debate Who Is The Better Team On Twitter
After the Viking Raiders defeated the Street Profits on Monday’s episode of RAW, the two teams are trading shots at each other on Twitter.
Erik wrote: “Street Profits, anything you can do we can do better.”
Montez Ford replied: “You might have a point @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE. You guys are waaay more BETTER at losing the RAW TAG TITLES than us.”
Ivar said: “Well, we have won more titles than you two, all around the world… we can beat you guys at anything. Ax tossing, Feast Eating, Boat Rowing, Combat, Cartwheels, and People Tossing.”
Erik added: “We’re also better at: Archery. Sword fighting. Body Slamming. Face Painting. Raiding. And World Domination.”
Street Profits, anything you can do we can do better. #JoinTheRaid @Ivar_WWE @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #WeWantTheSmoke pic.twitter.com/g5B6SBLViC
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) May 9, 2020
You might have a point @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE
You guys are waaay more BETTER at losing the RAW TAG TITLES than us… https://t.co/QlvmtZxd6L pic.twitter.com/NUoCFOlpdO
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) May 9, 2020
Well, we have won more titles than you two, all around the world… we can beat you guys at anything. Ax tossing, Feast Eating, Boat Rowing, Combat, Cartwheels, and People Tossing@MontezFordWWE @Erik_WWE @AngeloDawkins #WeWantTheSmoke#JoinTheRaid https://t.co/CNNhk8UXPX pic.twitter.com/MEYcH8w0Is
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 9, 2020
We’re also better at:
Archery.
Sword fighting.
Body Slamming.
Face Painting.
Raiding.
And World Domination. @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE #WeWantTheSmoke#JoinTheRaid https://t.co/4oCZOgF7jp
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) May 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond
- Michelle McCool Says Edge Refused to Break the Streak, Reveals Her Reaction to Taker’s Saudi Arabia Match With Goldberg
- More on Big Spot Possibly Taking Place at WWE Money in the Bank
- Backstage Note On WWE Plan for Daniel Bryan & His Feud With Sami Zayn