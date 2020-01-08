Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and Wife Expecting Child

– Happy news for Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits, as he and his wife are expecting. Dawkins took to his Twitter account to announce that they are expecting a baby in July. Several WWE stars then posted to Twitter reacting to the news, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple on the news.

Can’t wait new addition coming to the fam real soon #july2020 pic.twitter.com/OSmncfsNxW — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January 8, 2020

The dog on the left is like "Nah, fam." 😂 Congrats, big bro! — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) January 8, 2020

Congrats! — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 8, 2020