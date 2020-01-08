wrestling / News

Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and Wife Expecting Child

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits RAW

– Happy news for Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits, as he and his wife are expecting. Dawkins took to his Twitter account to announce that they are expecting a baby in July. Several WWE stars then posted to Twitter reacting to the news, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple on the news.

Angelo Dawkins, Street Profits, Jeremy Thomas

