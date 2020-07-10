wrestling / News

Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins Welcomes First Child

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins is a father, having welcomed his first child into the world. Dawkins posted to Twitter to note that his wife gave birth today, posting several pictures that you can see below.

Several WWE stars and WWE themselves commented the happy news including Renee Young, Road Dogg, Natalya, Josiah Williams, David Otunga, and more as you can also see below.

