Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins Welcomes First Child
Street Profits member Angelo Dawkins is a father, having welcomed his first child into the world. Dawkins posted to Twitter to note that his wife gave birth today, posting several pictures that you can see below.
Several WWE stars and WWE themselves commented the happy news including Renee Young, Road Dogg, Natalya, Josiah Williams, David Otunga, and more as you can also see below.
Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020
Congrats!!
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020
OMG……… Congrats Dawks!!! You need to buy some lil house shoes!!! Praise God dude. #BLESSINGS #OUDK i pray mother is doing well too
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 10, 2020
Congrats!!!!!!
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 10, 2020
Congrats to you and your lady! Welcome to the world, lil fam!
— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) July 9, 2020
Congratulations!!! 🍾
— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) July 9, 2020
Congratulations fam!! 👏❤️ https://t.co/5JCdrXyXbW
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
