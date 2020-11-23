Street Profits Beat New Day At Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

The Street Profits came out victorious in the battle of Tag Team Champions at Survivor Series. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to pick up the win in the Raw vs. Smackdown match at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below, which evens Smackdown up 1-1 among main card matches on the show.

