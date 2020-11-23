wrestling / News
Street Profits Beat New Day At Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
The Street Profits came out victorious in the battle of Tag Team Champions at Survivor Series. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to pick up the win in the Raw vs. Smackdown match at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below, which evens Smackdown up 1-1 among main card matches on the show.
Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.
GEARED UP FOR WAR. #Gears5 @GearsofWar #SurvivorSeries @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/5UZQfAJPF0
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Need the #StreetProfits' beatbox remix of @undertaker's theme on @Spotify asap. #SurvivorSeries @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/Rfj8WG7zBK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
It's YA BOYS #TheNewDay… in custom @GearsofWar armor! 👏 🥞 🦄 🎺#SurvivorSeries #Gears5 @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/jEX08Gpfgm
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Do they really HAVE to fight?!#SurvivorSeries #TheNewDay #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/MOUHkzn4NX
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
STREET PROFITS ARE U̶P̶ DOWN.#SurvivorSeries @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/2eEljVgiDq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Oh, you didn't know #TheNewDay could play mind games?#SurvivorSeries @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/MgnXlbdD05
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
THE SMOKE IS HERE. 💨💨💨#SurvivorSeries @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/GYDU3o0lQJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Wooooo! The #StreetProfits are bringing that limousine-ridin' energy to The #NewDay at #SurvivorSeries! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy
Presented by the all new @adidasHoops #Dame7 shoes. pic.twitter.com/l6dAu1ncCU
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
Trouble in Paradise … TO @TrueKofi?!#SurvivorSeries @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/TfnKyNkodr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Wooooo! The #StreetProfits are bringing that limousine-ridin' energy to The #NewDay at #SurvivorSeries! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE @RicFlairNatrBoy
Presented by the all new @adidasHoops #Dame7 shoes. pic.twitter.com/l6dAu1ncCU
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
#SmackDown #TagTeamChampions The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are the #BestOfTheBest TONIGHT with a victory over #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions #TheNewDay! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/1Nxu9RMzS0
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot