wrestling / News

Street Profits Beat New Day At Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits Survivor Series

The Street Profits came out victorious in the battle of Tag Team Champions at Survivor Series. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to pick up the win in the Raw vs. Smackdown match at the PPV. You can see pics and video from the match below, which evens Smackdown up 1-1 among main card matches on the show.

Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Survivor Series, The New Day, The Street Profits, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading