Street Profits Return With Bobby Lashley, Attack OC & Brawling Brutes on WWE Smackdown

The Street Profits appear to be in business with Bobby Lashley, returning with him and laying out The OC & Brawling Brutes on WWE Smackdown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins showed up on Friday’s show, cusing a DQ in The OC’s tag match with The Brawling Brutes. They beat down Gallows and Anderson and then took out Butch before joining Lashley on the stage.

The team was last seen on the July 14th episode of Smackdown where they headed off with Lashley in a limo. Lashley shared a pic of the three after tonight’s appearance as you can see below: