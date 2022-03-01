Street Profits Defeat RK-Bro On Raw, Randy Orton Potentially Hurt

The Street Profits were victorious against RK-Bro on Raw, and it appeared as if Randy Orton may have gotten injured during the match. Monday’s show saw the two teams do battle ahead of the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode, with Street Profits picking up the win.

At the close of the match, Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash and covered for the pin. Orton looked to be in significant pain and tried to get his foot on the rope, but Angelo Dawkins shoved it off. After the match, both teams and the referee had a discussion on the mat that appeared to be everyone checking on Orton. In a fan video you can see below, Orton and Riddle walked off with the ref and went down a side exit from the main arena area, with Orton seeming to favor his shoulder.

WWE has yet to comment on Orton’s status.