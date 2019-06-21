– The Street Profits recently joined Isaiah Scott’s (formerly Shane Strickland) Swerve City Podcast. During the interview, Montez Ford discussed what it means to represent the black community as NXT Tag Team Champions (via Fightful).

“I feel like it’s such a pivotal moment in history for us and I feel like, more or less… we look at it as a responsibility but we also look at it as, ‘This is our version of our culture. This is not the complete version. This is our version of our culture and everybody has different versions’ and we’re not trying to be a certain way. We’re just showing our piece of what all of us bring.” He said. “So us being a part of that, that’s huge. Even the stuff that’s going on with my wife [Bianca Belair] as well. We’re just trying to keep elevating it and elevating it and elevating it and I think…”