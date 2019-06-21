wrestling / News
Street Profits Discuss Representing The Black Community As NXT Tag Champs
– The Street Profits recently joined Isaiah Scott’s (formerly Shane Strickland) Swerve City Podcast. During the interview, Montez Ford discussed what it means to represent the black community as NXT Tag Team Champions (via Fightful).
“I feel like it’s such a pivotal moment in history for us and I feel like, more or less… we look at it as a responsibility but we also look at it as, ‘This is our version of our culture. This is not the complete version. This is our version of our culture and everybody has different versions’ and we’re not trying to be a certain way. We’re just showing our piece of what all of us bring.” He said. “So us being a part of that, that’s huge. Even the stuff that’s going on with my wife [Bianca Belair] as well. We’re just trying to keep elevating it and elevating it and elevating it and I think…”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Confronting Him Backstage At Great American Bash 1999 Over Prank
- Kevin Owens Critiques WWE’s Execution of the Wild Card Rule as ‘Loosely Defined’ and ‘Loosely Enforced’
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face