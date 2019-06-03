wrestling / News
WWE News: Family Members of Street Profits React to Their Title Win, Matt Hardy On Importance of Perspective
June 3, 2019
– Here’s a cool video documenting the Street Profits NXT Tag Team Titles win at NXT TakeOver: XXV and includes reactions from members of their family and backstage footage after their win.
– Matt Hardy posted a new video where he talks about the importance of perspective in life, and how important it is to focus on the positives of a day or week. He says life is too short to be negative; gravitate to the positive.
