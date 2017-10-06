The Street Profits Give Speech To Fans Outside WWE Performance Center

At the most recent NXT tapings (read our spoiler report here), The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) gave a speech to fans outside of the WWE Performance Center. The crowd was on their way out of the taping and the team thanked them for coming to the show.

Ford said: “With everything that is happening in the world today, we are so glad to have Full Sail here. You guys could have been anywhere else in the world tonight, but you chose to be right here at Full Sail with Street Profits!”

They then raised up a kid as a final show of thanks.