Street Profits On Matching Up to Previous NXT Tag Champions, Plans to Defend Against Future Opponents

– The Street Profits spoke with WWE.com for a new interview discussing their NXT Tag Team Championship win at NXT Takeover: XXV, their future as champions and more. Highlights are below:

Ford on what it means to be the NXT Tag Team Champions: “God is good, from the number of moments and journeys we experienced with our families, to separately in our lives and together as a team. So for our families to be there when we won made things come full circle. It’s a moment that lets them know, we may not be around all the time, but we are working for them and the future, and that’s the beauty of it all.”

Dawkins on how his family and friends reacted to the win: “Outside of being scared ’cause it was a ladder match, my mom lost it. She was jumping up and down, yelling. My mom was so happy that she couldn’t believe it. It was cool to see and share this moment with her and to let her know this doesn’t happen without her being in my corner and showing the love and support that’s she’s always shown me.”

Ford on how their lives have changed since winning the titles: “I’m taking a lot more photos now [laughs]. But people are starting to see us and are more aware of who we are now. We love all aspects of culture and people, so we are just vibing with everyone right now. People’s champions.”

Dawkins on being the longest-tenured star on the NXT roster: “When I first started, I was really nervous because I had zero experience in the ring, so I had to start everything from scratch. With that being said, my confidence started to grow slowly but surely thanks to people like Aiden English, Rusev, Viktor, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Scott Dawson, Jason Jordan, Kassius Ohno, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside and Sarah Amato helping me out and showing me how to go about being a professional in and out of the ring. Fast-forward and I’m a lot more confident in my abilities now than I was when I first started. I’m a lot looser when I’m out in front of everyone, and you can tell I’m having fun out there. It feels amazing to have championship gold around my waist. Just knowing how long and hard the journey has been to finally achieve my goal of becoming a champion is a blessing.”

Ford on being targeted by challengers like The Forgotten Sons and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch: “We plan on keeping the championship gold the same way we got it, by always being steps ahead of all the other teams. These types of opportunities come few and far between, and Dawks and I haven’t planned on NOT being champions.”

On how their title reign will match up to the champions before them

Dawkins: “With great champions that were before us, like The Revival, American Alpha, AOP, #DIY and even Undisputed ERA, Tez’s and my goal is to go down as the best tag team in NXT.”

Ford: “Being a champion is something to celebrate, but also a responsibility. Give back to the people that helped you become a champion, because everyone that’s ever become a champion had champions around them. If you have been grinding for years and lost touch with some people, showing up as a champion completes the explanation on both ends. My hope is that kids see us and want to work the smartest, no matter the situation, because that’s a championship mentality.”