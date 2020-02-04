WWE News: Why Street Profits Weren’t On RAW Last Night, Patrick Mahomes With WWE Title Belt

– The WWE Title belt that Triple H sent to the Kansas City Chiefs has made it to them, as WWE and the Chiefs tweeted out a photo of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the belt. The belt will be part of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade tomorrow.

The belt made it in time for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIR5aXIVV9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2020

– Angelo Dawkins was not at RAW last night. He posted a photo to his Instagram page two days ago of him and his wife on vacation, so that is likely the reason he wasn’t at RAW last night and why the Street Profits didn’t appear. WWE did post a video after RAW of Montez Ford mentioning that Dawkins will make it to RAW after being in Costa Rica over the weekend, only to have Dawkins send him a cardboard cut-out of himself and noting he will be back next week. R-Truth also makes a cameo.