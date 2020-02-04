wrestling / News
WWE News: Why Street Profits Weren’t On RAW Last Night, Patrick Mahomes With WWE Title Belt
– The WWE Title belt that Triple H sent to the Kansas City Chiefs has made it to them, as WWE and the Chiefs tweeted out a photo of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the belt. The belt will be part of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade tomorrow.
The custom #WWETitle made it to the @Chiefs in time for tomorrow's parade. It looks good on you @PatrickMahomes! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kzcilKdQOa
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
The belt made it in time for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIR5aXIVV9
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2020
– Angelo Dawkins was not at RAW last night. He posted a photo to his Instagram page two days ago of him and his wife on vacation, so that is likely the reason he wasn’t at RAW last night and why the Street Profits didn’t appear. WWE did post a video after RAW of Montez Ford mentioning that Dawkins will make it to RAW after being in Costa Rica over the weekend, only to have Dawkins send him a cardboard cut-out of himself and noting he will be back next week. R-Truth also makes a cameo.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Credits Charlotte Flair for Survivor Series Finish, How Awesome It Is to Make Triple H Proud
- Jazzy Gabert on Being Told by WWE That ‘Creative Had Nothing for You,’ What She’s Working on Now
- Scott Hall On Why He Left WWE for WCW, His Final Talk With Vince McMahon Before He Left, If Vince Knew About Curtain Call, His Failed Drug Test After Giving Notice
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring