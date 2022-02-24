Street Profits On Working With Rey Mysterio & Randy Orton, Which Legends Gave Them Advice

The Street Profits recently talked about their experiences working with Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio in the tag team division, getting advice from WWE legends and more. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins spoke with TalkSport for a new interview and you can check out a couple highlights below:

On working with Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio

Ford: “I don’t want to make them sound old, but to grow up and watch and idolise these guys and to now compete against them is mind blowing, man. It’s not only something that you don’t expect to happen, but when it does happen, it’s like surreal. It’s a real-life video game. Just to be around them to gain knowledge of how they maneuver, their techniques, the pacing, the patience they have… it’s a blessing man.”

Dawkins: “If you told me when I started I’d be sharing the ring with Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton in the same week, I would have looked at you like ‘yeah, you crazy, dawg.’ I feel like wrestling those guys is very helpful to us because they have so much knowledge to give. And, they’re willing to give it and we’re willing to listen. They’re open to our ideas as well and to get that reception and for them to take us under their wing and stuff, it’s crazy.

“Also, when you go in there with them, you’re in that mindset like ‘man, better not suck! You better be on your A-game, dawg!’ Because if not, they’re going to expose you real quick and it ain’t gonna be a fun day. Being in the ring with those two legends is just taking it up to another level.

On which WWE legends they’ve had great advice from

Dawkins: “So Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, but I got to shout out Booker T, man. He was one of the first legends that I met when I first started. We, at FCW at the time, we had a show in Florida and Booker T was there for a signing and stuff. I remember going up to him and asking for advice because I honestly didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I had played sports in college, but this was completely new and an entirely different thing for me to learn.

“The advice he gave me I pretty much adapted that this whole time since 2012. He basically detoxed any and everything I thought I had learned about wrestling before I got to FCW.”

Ford: “And Book been there since day one, man. Even when we used to work the NXT road loops, he’d come through, watch our matches and everything. We really appreciate him, man. He’s one of the guys that’s always been there and made sure we’re on our ps and qs and if we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing, if we weren’t performing at a level, he would let us know.”