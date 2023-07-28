Street Profits Weigh In On a Potential Heel Turn, Say There’s Room For It

The Street Profits think it might be time for a change, teasing a possible heel turn in a new interview. The WWE tag team spoke with the Getting Over podcast and talked about their recent run of losses, as well as how that could lead to a character change for them. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Ford on the potential for change: “I feel there is huge room for more of a demeanor change. The change that happened towards us, the feeling is real. Last year at SummerSlam was pretty much our last official time on the big stage to go for the tag team championships, and we didn’t succeed. That loss stung, still to this day. It’s been almost a year. The more you get these opportunities and the more time you don’t succeed, the more natural feeling of being upset and frustrated, which leads to a possible character change. Whatever you’re possibly doing, is not working. If the revolving situation keeps happening, the change must happen.”

Dawkins on their recent losses: “Those losses play a lot in my head, a bunch. It’s getting frustrating a little bit because you keep getting so close to something and it keeps slipping away. It’s right there at your fingertips and every time you try to do it the right way, it’s not gone your way. I’m sick and tired of waiting and going through all these hoops to get to where the goal is of being the champions. We’re going to start running through mugs in a minute.”

Ford on the temptation to turn heel: “You look at guys like Roman (Reigns) and (Austin) Theory, they aren’t doing it the right way, but they’ve been successful for a very long time. In the back of your mind, you go, ‘should I do the way that they’re doing or should I keep the righteousness and the ability and everything that has gotten us this far.’ You reach a plateau of doing what you’re doing for a long time and things don’t happen, so maybe a change has to happen. Eventually, frustrations do rise and change must happen.”