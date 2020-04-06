Street Profits Retain Raw Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 36 , Bianca Belair Appears (Pics, Video)

There are no new Raw Tag Team Champions following WrestleMania 36, as the Street Profits walked away with their titles. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory to retain the championships, and you can see pics and video from the match below courtesy of the WWE Twitter accounts.

After the match, Garza and Theory attacked the Profits and Zelina Vega came into the ring to direct traffic. That brought Bianca Belair down, who made the save and hit Vega with the Kiss of Death.

