Street Profits Retain Raw Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 36 , Bianca Belair Appears (Pics, Video)
There are no new Raw Tag Team Champions following WrestleMania 36, as the Street Profits walked away with their titles. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory to retain the championships, and you can see pics and video from the match below courtesy of the WWE Twitter accounts.
After the match, Garza and Theory attacked the Profits and Zelina Vega came into the ring to direct traffic. That brought Bianca Belair down, who made the save and hit Vega with the Kiss of Death.
Our live coverage from the show is here.
Eyeing those titles. 👀👀👀👀👀👀@Zelina_VegaWWE @AngelGarzaWwe @austintheory1 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7aatFGYI59
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
WANTED: All the smoke. 💨@AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VWTnE1kAxX
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
The athleticism of @MontezFordWWE got @Zelina_VegaWWE like…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7qBpEwMyLU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Allow @AngelGarzaWwe to slip into something a little more comfortable…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rnMTPwfd2C
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
.@MontezFordWWE is going ALL OUT as the #StreetProfits defend the #Raw Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania!@AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/4YQFZF1APz
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Don't 👏 mess 👏 with 👏 her 👏 man.@BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/e69P2vXQSa
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Watch her shine. @BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1v0LT8kTJ4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2020
