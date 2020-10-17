wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits React to Their Smackdown Debut, 205 Live Highlights
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The Street Profits retained their titles in their Smackdown debuts on Friday, and appeared in a video after the fact. You can see the video below of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins reacting to the match being thrown out after the Profits brawled with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode until the ref threw the match out:
– WWE posted the highlights from tonight’s 205 Live with The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ariya Daivari taking on Anthony Greene and then Curt Stallion:
