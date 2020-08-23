Street Profits Retain Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)

Andrade and Angel Garza’s best laid plans to claim the Raw Tag Team Championships came up short against the Street Profits at SummerSlam. The Profits defeated their challengers to retain the titles on the show; you can check out pics and video from the match below. The Profits were able to pin Garza after Montez Ford went into the ropes and knocked Vega off the apron. That distracted Andrade, who went to check on Vega as Ford managed to tag in Angelo Dawkins. Garza got taken down with a spinebuster and then Ford came off the top to get the pinfall win.

The Profts have been Raw Tag Team Champions now for 173 days, having won the titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on the March 2nd episode of Raw. You can check out our full live coverage of SummerSlam here.