The Street Profits Tweet on Raw Tag Title Victory

– Following last night’s Raw, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) commented on their Raw tag team title victory over Seth Rollins & Murphy on Twitter. You can check out their tweets below.

Montez Ford wrote on the moment, “CHAMPIONS IN BARCLAYS. GOD IS EVERYTHING. #StreetProfits #RAW” Angelo Dawkins tweeted, “Pressure Breaks pipes but WE break pressure now time for some Orange Juice #StreetProfits #RawTagTeamChampions #RAWBrooklyn” Kevin Owens also tweeted a photo of their tag title victory after he helped them pick up the win.

Pressure Breaks pipes but WE break pressure now time for some Orange Juice #StreetProfits #RawTagTeamChampions #RAWBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/KEZOeKJxEJ — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) March 3, 2020