wrestling / News
The Street Profits Tweet on Raw Tag Title Victory
– Following last night’s Raw, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) commented on their Raw tag team title victory over Seth Rollins & Murphy on Twitter. You can check out their tweets below.
Montez Ford wrote on the moment, “CHAMPIONS IN BARCLAYS. GOD IS EVERYTHING. #StreetProfits #RAW” Angelo Dawkins tweeted, “Pressure Breaks pipes but WE break pressure now time for some Orange Juice #StreetProfits #RawTagTeamChampions #RAWBrooklyn” Kevin Owens also tweeted a photo of their tag title victory after he helped them pick up the win.
Pressure Breaks pipes but WE break pressure now time for some Orange Juice #StreetProfits #RawTagTeamChampions #RAWBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/KEZOeKJxEJ
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) March 3, 2020
CHAMPIONS IN BARCLAYS.
GOD IS EVERYTHING.#StreetProfits #RAW pic.twitter.com/3ZkhEbcQFK
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 3, 2020
KEVIN OWENS IS THAT DUDE.
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 3, 2020
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him
- Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’