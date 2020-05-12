wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits & Viking Raiders Play Basketball, Highlights From Raw Matches
May 12, 2020 | Posted by
– The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders went head to head on the court in a segment on Raw. You can see video below of the two tag teams playing some hoops:
– WWE also posted highlights from the matches on Raw. You can see clips of Bobby Lashley vs. Humberto Carrillo, Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade, Akira Tozawa vs. Angel Garza, and Ricochet, Cedric Alexander & R-Truth vs. MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black on Why He Doesn’t Want Zelina Vega to Manage Him, Having a Slower Build on Raw
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets
- Note On Why WWE Did Not Trash Vince McMahon’s Office At Money in the Bank
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault