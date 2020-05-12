wrestling / News

WWE News: Street Profits & Viking Raiders Play Basketball, Highlights From Raw Matches

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders Street Profits

– The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders went head to head on the court in a segment on Raw. You can see video below of the two tag teams playing some hoops:

– WWE also posted highlights from the matches on Raw. You can see clips of Bobby Lashley vs. Humberto Carrillo, Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade, Akira Tozawa vs. Angel Garza, and Ricochet, Cedric Alexander & R-Truth vs. MVP, Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink



