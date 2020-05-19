wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits and Viking Raiders Throw Axes, Nia Jax Crashes Asuka’s Celebration
May 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted the video of the Street Profits and Viking Raiders having their axe throwing contest on tonight’s Raw. You can check it out below:
Bravely bold #StreetProfits
Threw axes on #WWERaw
They were not afraid of #VikingRaiders
Oh brave STREET PROFITS
𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆, 𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔. pic.twitter.com/H7vcUtWWM8
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
– The company also posted a clip of Nia Jax interrupting Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship celebration. After Asuka knocked Jax out of the ring, Jax later attacked Kairi Sane:
