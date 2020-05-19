wrestling / News

WWE News: Street Profits and Viking Raiders Throw Axes, Nia Jax Crashes Asuka’s Celebration

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted the video of the Street Profits and Viking Raiders having their axe throwing contest on tonight’s Raw. You can check it out below:

– The company also posted a clip of Nia Jax interrupting Asuka’s Raw Women’s Championship celebration. After Asuka knocked Jax out of the ring, Jax later attacked Kairi Sane:

