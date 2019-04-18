The Street Profits on Why It’s Time for Them to Get a Title Shot

– WWE.com recently interviewed the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). Below are some highlights.

Angelo Dawkins on why The Street Profits are deserving of an NXT tag team title shot: “It’s time for Montez and myself to have a title opportunity because we have been battle-tested. We went through a slump and then we found a way to bounce back with a huge win to get us back on track.”

Montez Ford on why it’s their time: “It’s simple, we’ve never had one chance and it’s time. We — Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, The Street Profits — have never had an NXT Title opportunity. Never. We haven’t received one on NXT TV, TakeOver, never. After nearly two years of doing this, not one chance? We’ve seen so many people get multiple chances at the Tag Team Championship while we have not gotten any.”

Dawkins on how they’ve grown as a team: “For us to grow, we had to step outside of our comfort zone, which meant step outside the WWE Performance Center, NXT and step into the independent scene. We took our talents to EVOLVE and we started from scratch. Teams like The Undisputed ERA and The Viking Experience all had experience on the indies and managed to turn that experience into success pretty quickly in NXT. We realized we were lacking that experience. We went to EVOLVE, started to make our mark and won their Tag Team Titles. We proudly defended those titles against their best teams and in doing so, we learned different styles that allowed us to expand our arsenal. Through that process of having to grind, we became even more in-tune to who we really are and that was when we knew we were taking that big step towards success.”

Ford on their track record: “Our track record speaks for itself. Angelo Dawkins and I never had one match on the independent scene. We are both homegrown WWE NXT talents, we went to EVOLVE, were granted a tag team title opportunity and succeeded on the first attempt. No indies, first match together in the independent scene and we became Tag Team Champions. With that note, just know, if given the chance, it would be the same result in NXT.”

Ford on the bond of the team: “Honesty. Dawkins is honest with me and I’m honest with him. We go at it all the time, but what two brothers don’t? People get confused because they will see us going at it and think it’s hate or bickering, but that’s our brotherhood. I can be bluntly honest with him and go at it, but the moment that someone else tries to intervene and says something negative about him or me, we stop them. Why? ’Cause they don’t know us that well to be saying something about one of us. We know each other well enough, but not just anybody can be coming at him/us like that. That’s brotherhood. [Both smile] And of course, we’re both trying to be paid. Mama need a house, baby need some shoes and my spouse? Come on, man…”