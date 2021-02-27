wrestling / News

WWE News: Street Profits Pick Up Win Over Sami Zayn and King Corbin, Tamina vs. Liv Morgan Clip

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits Smackdown

– The Street Profits made a case for their demanded Smackdown Tag Team Championship rematch with a win over Sami Zayn and King Corbin this week. You can see a clip of the tag match below:

– Also posted by WWE was a highlight clip of Tamina’s win over Liv Morgan on Smackdown:

