WWE News: Street Profits Pick Up Win Over Sami Zayn and King Corbin, Tamina vs. Liv Morgan Clip
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
– The Street Profits made a case for their demanded Smackdown Tag Team Championship rematch with a win over Sami Zayn and King Corbin this week. You can see a clip of the tag match below:
– Also posted by WWE was a highlight clip of Tamina’s win over Liv Morgan on Smackdown:
