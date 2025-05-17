Stretcher Match Confirmed For AEW Double or Nothing

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan confirmed that Mark Briscoe will battle Ricochet in a stetcher match at AEW Double or Nothing. The event happens a week from Sunday, May 25, in Phoenix, AZ. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Participants TBD

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Final: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament final: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia

