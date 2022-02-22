STRONG Openweight Title Match and More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced an Openweight Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following card for Saturday’s show, which airs on New Japan World:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Taylor Rust

* Matt Rehwoldt vs. El Phantasmo

* Karl Fredericks vs. ETHAN HD

The full preview reads:

NJPW STRONG Preview: Rust vs Lawlor 【NJoA】

New Beginning USA tour closer this week on STRONG

This week, NJPW STRONG sees the conclusion of the New Beginning USA series. The STRONG Openweight Championship will be on the line in our main event, as Tom Lawlor faces former Team Filthy member Taylor Rust.

Main event: STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor vs Taylor Rust

Tom Lawlor seeks to make his seventh defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship in our main event this week against Taylor Rust. Over one year ago, Lawlor unceremoniously dumped Rust from team Filthy after a losing performance on NJPW STRONG, leading to the ‘Sultan of Submissions’ honing his skills in WWE and then ROH while Lawlor became the first STRONG Champion.

After his sixth defence in Riverside at the end of 2021, Rust made his shocking return to STRONG, first embracing his former team leader, before striking him with Perfect Circle, and declaring himself the next challenger. The Filthy era of STRONG has seemed all but unstoppable, but with submission skill that could even rival the champion, and with a finishing blow that can come from absolutely anywhere, could Tom Lawlor’s time as champion finally be running out?

2nd Match: Matt Rehwoldt vs El Phantasmo

First time singles action will see the Drama King Matt Rehwoldt take on El Phantasmo.

Rehwoldt has been openly critical of Phantasmo on commentary for his nefarious tactics through 2021, from humiliation of his opponents to the now revealed secret of Sudden Death. Yet with a long history of activity in the Pacific Northwest, ELP might be in the rare position of fan favourite tonight in Seattle. How will the Drama King adapt himself to the always wily Phantasmo?

1st Match: Karl Fredericks vs ETHAN HD

Starting the evening’s action will be Karl Fredericks taking on ETHAN HD. Neither man is a stranger to the Seattle crowd, but as ETHAN HD makes a NJPW debut many years in the making, will he be impossible to deny against the Alpha Wolf Karl Fredericks on home STRONG turf?