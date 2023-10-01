wrestling / News

Strong Women’s Title Match Set For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Giulia will defend the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at Fighting Spirit Unleashed later this month. It was announced at today’s STARDOM show that Giulia, who defended the title against Ami Sourei at the show, will face HYAN at the October 28th event.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Giulia vs. HYAN
* Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest
* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie

