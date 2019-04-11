Student Reportedly Attempted to Hit Principal With RKO, Gets Arrested

– The Miami Herald reports that a teenaged student, Gianny Sosa, was arrested and charged with battery for trying to hit his high school principal, Humberto Miret, with an RKO, the finishing move of WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

According to the report, Sosa attempted the move on Miret in the hallways of the school, and he was arrested as a result. Sosa’s attorney attempted to argue that the move can’t be executed without someone else’s assistance and shouldn’t have resulted in an arrest.

A video of Sosa’s arraignment is available at the above link.