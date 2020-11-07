wrestling / News
Studio Wars, Mike & Maria Fireside Chat & More Coming to HighSpots Next Week
The HighSpots Wrestling Network has a host of new content coming next week including Northeast Wrestling’s Studio Wars and more. You can see the full list of what’s coming below per PWInsider:
Debuting this Tues., Nov. 10th on @HighspotsWN @newwrestling1 STUDIO WARS – Weekly Program featuring NEW LIVE Champ @Kill4nova @BigBaconBrad @MostMarketable @WreckingBall75 and more…https://t.co/piOoz1A9Xg pic.twitter.com/4NCWERNkOS
— Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) November 5, 2020
* Fireside Chat Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis
On this episode of the Fireside Chat the Man Scout sits down with Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis to discuss life, parenthood, and a little bit of wrestling.
Topics Include:
-Disney Jr music
-John Wayne movies
-Potty in the Bank
-WWE
-Parenthood
-Being Released
* Wild Eye’d: The Tracy Smothers Collection
Tracy Smothers VS Colt Cabana- IWA Mid-South (3/10/2001)
Tracy Smothers/Ricky Morton Promo/Match Highlights- Ozark Mountain Wrestling
Tracy Smothers/Mike Rapada Promo- Ozark
Tracy Smothers Promo- Ozark
Tracy Smothers VS Spyder (Headbanger)- Ozark
Tracy Smothers Promo – Ozark
Tracy Smothers & Dick Murdoch VS The Spyder/ Promo- Ozark
Tracy Smothers VS Su Yung – Wrestlecon 2019
Tracy Smothers VS Tony Atlas (Match JIP, Tracy Post Match Promo 2005)
Tracy Smothers VS Jerry Lynn (ECW Fancam 10/23/1998 Pittsburgh)
Tracy Smothers VS Arik Cannon (IWA M-S 6/11/2004)
Tracy Smothers Feud w/ Boy Tony & Downton Bruno (Promos/Highlights Memphis Wrestling)
Tracy Smothers VS Thunderkitty- Girlfight Gender Wars
Tracy Smothers VS Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) IWA M-S 6/11/2005
Tracy Smothers Feud w/ Tommy Rich (Promos/Highlights- Ozark)
Tracy Smothers VS CM Punk (IWA M-S 4/14/2001)
* Alpha-1: Wrestlers Gone Wild (Jan 2018)
1. Chris Dickinson & Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Alexander & Kobe Durst
2. Dream Team vs. Team Space Monkey
3. Zero Gravity Championship: BMD vs. Josh Briggs vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Myron Reed vs. Shane Sabre(c)
4. Jade Chung’s Big Announcement
5. Gregory Iron vs. Joey Ryan
6. Alex Daniels vs. Curt Stallion
7. A1 Tag Team Championship: Boys From Jollyville vs. The Fraternity vs. The Meme Team vs. 2-Stars(c) vs. Wetern Med Connection
8. Alpha Male Championship:Alessandro del Bruno vs. MJF vs. Rickey Shane Page(c)
* Wrestling Open Forum: 10.31.20- Cheers & Goodbye
On the final episode of Season 2 Patrick and Dutch share stories of how the WOFShow got started, fond memories of their experiences in wrestling, and what the show has meant to them over the years. A very fun trip down memory lane. Enjoy!
* Mick Foley: Highspots Virtual Auction
