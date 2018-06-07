wrestling / News
WWE News: Styles vs. Nakamura Feud Likely Continuing Past MITB, Mark Andrews Injured, Smackdown Returning to Columbia, SC
– According to , advertising for WWE Smackdown live events are advertising AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura matches through August. Also advertised for select events is a US Title match featuring Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev.
– Mark Andrews announced that won’t be able to make the Download Fest this weekend due to an elbow injury
Disappointed to say I won’t be at @DownloadFest for @WWENXT this weekend due to an elbow injury.
Have a great time if you’re going, and make sure to check out the NXT tent throughout the weekend!
— Mark Andrews (@MandrewsJunior) June 7, 2018
– WWE returns to Columbia, SC for a Smackdown live event at Colonial Life Arena on Monday night, August 13th. Tickets go on sale June 22nd.