Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Styles vs. Nakamura Feud Likely Continuing Past MITB, Mark Andrews Injured, Smackdown Returning to Columbia, SC

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Backlash Money In The Bank

– According to , advertising for WWE Smackdown live events are advertising AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura matches through August. Also advertised for select events is a US Title match featuring Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz, and Rusev.

– Mark Andrews announced that won’t be able to make the Download Fest this weekend due to an elbow injury

– WWE returns to Columbia, SC for a Smackdown live event at Colonial Life Arena on Monday night, August 13th. Tickets go on sale June 22nd.

article topics :

AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading