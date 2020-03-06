Su Yung A Free Agent After Impact Wrestling Deal Expires

Impact Wrestling’s Su Yung is a free agent, as her deal with the company has expired. PWInsider reports that Yung’s deal is over and she is free to negotiate and/or sign deals outside of the company. For what it’s worth, it was also noted that Yung is at tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping.

Yung has been with Impact since 2018 and is a former Knockouts Champion. Yung confirmed her free agent status on her Twitter account in a series of posts that spell out “Free Agent” letter by letter.